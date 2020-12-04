The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Gov. Hutchinson shared COVID-19 numbers on Friday with record highs

Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update on today’s COVID-19 numbers for the state, with daily cases and active cases reaching a record high.

Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 2,827 new cases and 18,032 active cases in Arkansas.

Deaths added today, 31, for a total of 2,586

1,041 hospitalizations and 191 people on ventilators

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Yesterday saw another record day of new cases. We also lost 31 Arkansans yesterday to COVID-19. We are at a critical point in combating this virus as we continue to see record numbers of new cases each day. This battle will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each Arkansan doing our part to win this fight.”

