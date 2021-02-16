The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Gov. Hutchinson to give COVID-19 update as Arkansas also fights winter blast

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even while most Arkansans are digging out from snow and dealing with power issues from a series of winter storms, health officials are still working to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give an address Tuesday to outline the latest coronavirus updates for the state, but this briefing will also include notes on how teams are responding to the winter weather.

One of the main areas Hutchinson is expected to address is the effort to continue vaccinations around the state even in inclement weather.

A live stream of the news conference will be available here starting at 1:30 p.m.

