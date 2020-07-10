Gov. Hutchinson to give Friday COVID-19 update from De Queen

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be conducting his daily COVID-19 briefing from De Queen Friday afternoon, the seat of one of the hardest-hit counties in Southwest Arkansas.

Hutchinson will be speaking from the University of Arkansas Cossatot-DeQueen campus at 1:30 p.m. He will be joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

Sevier County is home to two poultry processing plants, providing congregant settings with large numbers of workers among whom the virus can spread.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sevier had the highest cumulative case count in Southwest Arkansas, with 781. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 88 of those cases are currently active, 684 have recovered, and nine people have died.

In De Queen, the local health authority says the area’s seven-day average in new cases is trending down. That’s why city leaders in De Queen are encouraging people to wear masks, but not requiring them.

The governor is allowing cities to decide locally on whether to mandate masks. Hutchinson says he doesn’t plan on any statewide orders at this time.

Statewide, Arkansas has tallied more than 26,000 cases and 308 deaths. According to the ADH, there are currently 5,751 active cases and 19,992 recoveries.

