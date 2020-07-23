Gov. Hutchinson announces 1K+ increase of COVID cases, recommends Graves to lead Department of Corrections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon there are more than 1,000 additional coronavirus cases in the state and he has recommended Solomon Graves to become the Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 36,259 total COVID-19 cases with 386 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

This is an increase of 1,013 cases and six deaths since the news conference Wednesday.

The governor said some of the newly-announced cases are due to a delay in entry.

If approved by the board, Graves will replace Wendy Kelley, who will retire at the end of the month.

