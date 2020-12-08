Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Gov. Hutchinson to give weekly Arkansas COVID-19 update after new daily record for deaths

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to give his weekly update on the latest in the state’s response to the coronavirus just a day after a new 24-hour record for deaths from the virus.

2,283 probable and confirmed cases have been added, with total cases for the state at 174,325.

39 added deaths, making the new total 2,752.

28 new hospitalizations, making the new number 1,081.

13,000+ tests have been conducted.

The top two counties with new cases are Pulaski (230) and Washington (175).

The Governor has scheduled a prime-time address for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

This comes as many are speculating on new measures coming to address community spread and as hospital officials are continuing to see overwhelming spikes of COVID-19 patients.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss