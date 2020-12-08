Gov. Hutchinson to give weekly Arkansas COVID-19 update after new daily record for deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to give his weekly update on the latest in the state’s response to the coronavirus just a day after a new 24-hour record for deaths from the virus.

2,283 probable and confirmed cases have been added, with total cases for the state at 174,325.

39 added deaths, making the new total 2,752.

28 new hospitalizations, making the new number 1,081.

13,000+ tests have been conducted.

The top two counties with new cases are Pulaski (230) and Washington (175).

The Governor has scheduled a prime-time address for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

This comes as many are speculating on new measures coming to address community spread and as hospital officials are continuing to see overwhelming spikes of COVID-19 patients.

LATEST POSTS: