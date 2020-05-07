Gov. Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 briefing in Texarkana Thursday

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing from Texarkana Thursday.

Hutchinson mentioned plans to hold the statewide briefing in Texarkana during Wednesday’s briefing. It will be held at the Arkansas Convention Center at 1:30 p.m.

Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state will receive 90,000 testing kits and swabs in May from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,568 coronavirus cases reported in the state and 85 deaths.

