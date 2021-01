LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to give his well wishes to President-elect Joe Biden before he takes his oath of office.

Wishing the president-elect well, Hutchinson took the opportunity to share a piece of presidential advice with an Arkansas connection.

Today a new president will be inaugurated. I wish the best for @JoeBiden as he takes on this immense responsibility. As President George H.W. Bush wrote to President Clinton after the 1992 election, “Your success now is our country’s success.” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 20, 2021

Hutchinson is in Washington D.C. attending the inauguration.