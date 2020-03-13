Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of ADH announces five new presumptive coronavirus cases, school closures in four counties for two weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith announced Thursday that there are now six presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he learned of five new presumed cases overnight.

The first presumed case was announced Wednesday.

An Arkansas test has not returned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Thursday, the cases are in Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski and Grant counties.

Officials say none of the presumptive cases were quarantined before they were presumed positive and some did come in contact with the original case in Pine Bluff.

The Arkansas Department of Health advised that school districts in those counties close for the next two weeks.

For a full list of school closures, click here.

According to Dr. Nathaniel Smith, some of the contacts of the presumptive cases were school-aged children.

Dr. Smith said the recommendation for all of the schools in the counties close to create a “buffer”.

Officials ask other schools and parents in that area to not overreact.

The governor said the schools have an AMI protocol.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story online and on air.