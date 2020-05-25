Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks at live-streamed Memorial Day event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Asa Hutchinson, the Governor of the State of Arkansas, speaks at the State’s live-streamed Memorial Day event at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock.

 The event is closed to the public. The public can view the Facebook live-steam by going to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery North Little Rock Facebook page at  https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/

The event will also feature a flyover of World War II era planes by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Razorback Wing, based at North Little Rock Municipal Airport.

