Governor Hutchinson announces broadband internet expansion for schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday the State of Arkansas will increase high-speed broadband capacity.
Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas will increase high-speed broadband capacity to K-12 school districts, charter schools, and education cooperatives from 200 kilobits per second per user to at least 1 megabit per second. That is five times faster than the current speeds.
Hutchinson said the upgrade will be completed by July 1, 2021.
According to a news release sent Thursday, Arkansas will be one of the first states to meet the new standard of 1 Mbps per user.
