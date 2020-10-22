Governor Hutchinson appoints two prosecuting attorneys in NE Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that he is appointing two prosecuting attorneys in northeast Arkansas.

According to the governor’s office, Judge Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, is being appointed as a prosecuting attorney for the Second Judicial District. His term begins on January 1, 2021, and it ends on December 31, 2022. Chrestman is replacing Scott Ellington.

Ryan Cooper, Imboden, is being appointed as a prosecuting attorney of the Third Judicial District. His term begins on January 1, 2021, and it ends on December 31, 2022. Cooper is replacing Henry Boyce.

“I’m delighted to appoint Judge Keith Chrestman as Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District,” said Governor Hutchinson said.

“I am confident that his years of experience on the bench, as a deputy prosecutor, and in private practice will serve him well in this new role. Ryan Cooper’s service as Prosecuting City Attorney for both Walnut Ridge and Hoxie and most recently, as the Chief Deputy Prosecutor of the Third Judicial District has prepared him for the role of Prosecuting Attorney.”

“I appreciate his willingness to serve and his dedication to the Third Judicial District,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

“I accept Governor Asa Hutchinson’s appointment, and I appreciate this opportunity to continue to serve the Second Judicial District,” said Judge Keith Chrestman.

“His continued faith in me is humbling. I’m also overwhelmed by the support of those who took time to contact the Governor in support of my application. I’m looking forward to a productive two years.”

“I am honored to humbly accept the appointment of Governor Asa Hutchinson,” said Ryan Cooper.

“I look forward to further serving the community and will tirelessly strive to be worthy of the challenges of this office and steadfastly advance the cause of justice.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.