Arkansas politicians test positive for COVID-19, Gov. Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas State Senate, one state senator two house members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesperson would not release any names.

Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response. 

At the beginning of the press conference, the governor said last week he was in a meeting with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor, out of what he calls an “abundance of caution,” he will be limiting his meetings.

The governor did take an antigen and PCR test on Monday. Both of those tests have came back negative.

As of Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 531 new cases making a total of 99,597 cases. There were 613 hospitalized, which is up 41 from Sunday.

10 deaths added today for a total of 1,714.

