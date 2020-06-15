Governor Hutchinson signs executive order protecting businesses from COVID-19 claims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders on Monday, including one that grants businesses in Arkansas immunity from civil liability as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

The immunity does not apply to “willful, reckless or intentional misconduct,” Hutchinson said.

The state will presume that the actions are not willful or reckless “if the business owner substantially complies with public health directives.”

Another directive would provide the same protection from civil liability to health care workers and providers.

The third executive order assures workers compensation coverage for employees who contract COVID-19 on the job. According to the order, “there must be a causal connection between employment and the disease.”

The three executive orders will remain in effect for the duration of the pandemic, the governor said.