Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media Sunday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Saturday, there were 421 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 28 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

