WATCH LIVE: Governor Hutchinson briefing on COVID-19 response in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Watch the live stream here at 1:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.