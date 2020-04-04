WATCH LIVE: Governor Hutchinson briefing on COVID-19 response in Arkansas

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Watch the live stream here at 1:30 p.m.

