Governor says Arkansas faces $353M shortfall due to virus

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the shortfall Monday. He also said the state was delaying the filing and payment deadline for individual income taxes from April 15 to July 15.

The extension mirrors a move by the federal government. Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 201, up from 165 on Sunday.

Hutchinson says he plans to call a special session to address the shortfall. The Legislature is already set to meet April 8 for the year’s session.

