Great Arkansas Clean-up to take place this Saturday

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- The “Great Arkansas Cleanup” is set to take place this Saturday as apart of Keep Arkansas Beautiful campaign.

The cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Sandflat Glendale Shannon Neighborhood Center. All residents are encouraged to participate.

Officials say the most littered item found across the state are cigarette butts.

Last year, volunteers collected over 182,000 pounds of litter.

“By seeing a clean state and clean cities, it’s just a reflection on all of us. It leaves a good impression, it shows them that yea this is a place people want to come, this is a place people want to live,” said Executive Director, Mark Camp.

