Griffin visits SWAR teachers, says gubernatorial run should be no surprise

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin gave teachers in Texarkana, Ark. a pep talk on Thursday, telling them how important they are in the lives of their students. Griffin also talked to NBC 6 about his aspirations to run for governor in 2022.



The race is a few years away, but Griffin said people are already asking him if he’s running for the state’s top office. “I was asked by a reporter whether I’m running for governor, and I am. I do plan to run for governor.”



Griffin is in his second term as lieutenant governor. He calls his plans a natural progression. “I think it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. We have ten republican governors now who used to be lieutenant governors.”



On Thursday, the father of three talked to hundreds of teachers attending the Project Based Learning Arkansas Institute. “In many cases, in most cases, you’re with our kids more than we are. And, you are for many kids, the only source … of learning or encouragement.”



Fifth grade teacher Jeffery Ladd attended the event. He said project based learning makes a big difference for kids because it’s hands-on. “It’s not so much text book, it’s more resource, documents and technology.”



TASD Superintendent Becky Kesler added that project based learning helps kids think creatively. “They research, they work together, they collaborate and it’s just a totally different way of thinking. It’s what they’re gonna use in real life.”



As for the office of lieutenant governor, Griffin said he loves his current job and will have a lot more to say about his political future later.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.