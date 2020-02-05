Hempstead Co. school district closing all campuses due to flu outbreak

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Spring Hill School District will be closing down all schools on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 due to a flu outbreak.

According to a Facebook post by Spring Hill Schools, the illness outbreak affected a large amount of students. Both days will be AMI Days #1 and #2, and teachers and staff members will report to work for 1/2 day on Thursday to clean and disinfect their rooms and furniture.

The school district says classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 10.

