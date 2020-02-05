Hempstead Co. school district closing all campuses due to flu outbreak

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Spring Hill School District will be closing down all schools on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 due to a flu outbreak.

According to a Facebook post by Spring Hill Schools, the illness outbreak affected a large amount of students. Both days will be AMI Days #1 and #2, and teachers and staff members will report to work for 1/2 day on Thursday to clean and disinfect their rooms and furniture.

The school district says classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 10.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Closings and Delays
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories