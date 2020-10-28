Hempstead County deputies seek public’s help in finding missing 18-year-old Arkansas girl

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find an 18-year-old Hope girl who went missing from her home on Tuesday, October 27.

According to HCSO, 18-year-old Savana Collins was reported missing from her home on Hempstead County Road 52 in Hope around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen earlier that day between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

Collins is described by deputies as standing 5’6” tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

If anyone has information about where Savana Collins is or has seen her, please contact HCSO at 870-777-6727 or a local law enforcement agency.

