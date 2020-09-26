Hempstead Hall to host drive-in movies until the end of November

HOPE, Ark.(KTAL/KMSS) – Leaders of the Hempstead Hall says the summer drive in movies were such a success they had to bring it back.

According to the Director of Hempstead Hall, Amanda Lance, the screen is much larger than last time. Movies will be shown every other weekend until the end of November.

Officials say you must follow all CDC guidelines, like keeping a social distance. This time movie goers are allowed to sit on the back of their vehicles and more restrooms have been opened.

“We tried to do a good mix of family-friendly, new titles, vintage titles, and try to get a few that are more of the adult audience so like tonight, Knives out is going to be a really good date night,” said Lance.

The movie cost is $15.00 per car.

Click here to see a full list of upcoming movies.

Hempstead Hall is located at 2500 S. Main St. in Hope, Arkansas.