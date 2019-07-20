Henderson State University president submits resignation

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — The president of Henderson State University has resigned as the school in Arkadelphia faces a budget deficit.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that HSU President Glen Jones resigned Friday and the school’s Board of Trustees named university attorney Elaine Kneebone as acting president.

The university has projected a $4 million or more deficit. Jones has said students owe about $4.5 million in various bills.

Jones will take a one-year sabbatical during which he will receive his annual $230,500 salary, then return to HSU as a business professor.

Trustees issued a statement praising Jones for attracting more students, increasing fundraising and improving student life.

Henderson State President Glen Jones has announced his resignation after serving over seven years as president. General Counsel Elaine Kneebone will step into the acting president role. https://t.co/RsHtjsL4zR pic.twitter.com/KDFfd8lrVR — Henderson State U (@HendersonStateU) July 19, 2019

HSU also announced it will pay the Arkansas State University System more than $52,000 to conduct an audit and help with cash-flow management.

