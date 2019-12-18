High radiation levels detected in Hot Springs garbage truck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP)- Officials say a garbage truck in Hot Springs was turned away from a county landfill because high levels of radiation were detected.

Authorities later determined that medical waste caused the high radiation levels found Tuesday in the garbage truck.

The Sentinel-Record reports that truck’s driver was checked out by medical personnel and determined to be OK. Authorities haven’t released details on the exact source of the medical waste, but say the truck’s pickup route is in a residential area.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.