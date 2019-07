HOWARD COUNTY, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The fast-rising water in Nashville, Arkansas took many drivers by surprise.

Vehicles were spotted stranded in the fast-moving flood waters that were several feet deep.

Emergency crews deployed boats to rescue drivers whose vehicles were unable to make it through the high water.

Officials stress that it can be difficult to tell how deep water is on a roadway. They say it’s always safest to turn your vehicle around a nd find an alternate route.