Homeschool teacher in Rogers arrested for sexual assault

Arkansas News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers woman who was a home school teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault.

Alisa Andrews, 50, of Rogers, was arrested for sexual assault in the first degree.

Rogers police began an investigation in September after a complaint.

The student attended a home school program at a church, where Andrews taught Biology.

The girl told police during an interview that she was having a sexual relationship with Andrews, according to the affidavit.

The relationship began in March 2019, according to the student.

Andrews was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against her at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar