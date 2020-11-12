The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Hospital leaders in Arkansas concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases

Arkansas

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Hospital leaders in Northwest Arkansas are concerned about the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and community spread.

In a statement released on behalf of the Northwest Health Care Community, Benton and Washington counties account for about 18% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

“This summer we accounted for almost 30 percent of the state’s cases and we’ve been holding steady at 18 percent for a while now,” said Washington Regional Medical Center President Larry Shackleford. “While we’ve remained steady, the recent increase in hospitalizations and community spread is concerning.”

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE DATA FOR WASHINGTON & BENTON COUNTIES

  • November 10: 241 new COVID-19 cases between both counties
  • Benton County: 116 cases on Tuesday, 53 cases on Monday
  • Washington County: 125 cases on Tuesday, 82 cases on Monday

On Tuesday, November 10, there were 86 COVID-19 patients, nine more than Monday, November 9.

Also on Tuesday, there were 598 patients hospitalized for medical needs other than the virus, 172 more patients compared to Monday, for a total of 684 patients in hospitals across Arkansas. The use of ICU beds increased by 14 from Monday to Tuesday — the total on Tuesday was 119.

For screening and testing information click here.

TESTING INFORMATION/RESOURCES IN SPANISH

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss