Hot Springs Police searching for information on suspicious van

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KLRT) – Police in Hot Springs are asking people in the area to be extra cautions. They’ve gotten word about a suspicious van circling around.

Authorities say a man in a white van has been driving around and may possibly be trying to lure teens. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the man has also made rude and sexual comments.

The photo below shows what the van may look like, and it also has Florida tags.

Police want people to remain vigilant and contact the department about any suspicious activity.