How Arkansas’s congressmen voted on the objections to the electoral college vote

WASHINGTON D.C. – Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning Congressional and Senate leaders voted on the objections to the Electoral College vote.
Three of the 4 Arkansas Congressional Delegation voted against the objections to Arizona and Pennsylvania’s electoral vote.
Congressmen French Hill, Bruce Westerman, and Steve Womack all voted against it while Rick Crawford vote for the objections.
Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman voted against both Pennsylvania and Arizona’s objections as well.
