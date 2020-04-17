How to stay (emotionally) positive during COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Since March most everyone around the world is living under new rules and guidelines because of COVID-19. For some, that works, for others not so much.

“Find something or someone to live for,” or, “let someone help you through and beyond this horrible, but temporary time in your life,” is what the Suicide Crisis Center says is one way to comfort a person who may be on the brink of ending their life.

March 1 to April 16, Fayetteville police had 55 suicide calls according to its fire and police dispatch log. Springdale had one suicide call in the last three days. Other surrounding agencies did not have logs available online.

Nearly 550 people took their own lives in 2018, it’s more than double the rate of homicides in that year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Nationally, more than 48,000 people died by suicide in 2018, the prior year it was 47,173, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

CDC: It is the country’s 10th leading cause of death

The ADH has a suicide prevention program that offers education on how people, from all walks of life, to be knowledgeable about suicide prevention.

Arkansas Suicide & Crisis Hotlines. Click here or call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to get a conversation started.