Hundreds gather for a 5th day of protesting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is day five of people protesting in Little Rock. People started protesting as early as 7:30 in the morning today till 10:00 p.m. at night. Little Rock Mayor implemented an 8 p.m. curfew for the city of Little Rock and most of the protesters went home after 8 p.m.

I've seen this truck driving around Little Rock the last few days. pic.twitter.com/5brqJlNnBq — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 3, 2020

This truck has been seen all over Little Rock and our Mandy Noell got to see it up close and personal today!

DAY 5: Protesters are back at the Arkansas State Capitol. The rain is not stopping them from protesting for justice in the death of #GeorgeFloyd #LittleRock @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/Heu3Xh8nqS — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) June 3, 2020

A few rain showers came through Little Rock but that didn’t stop the protesters still standing in the rain at the Arkansas State Capitol around 4:00 p.m.

A large group of protesters showed up around 5:00 p.m. to march from Woodlane Street to the Capitol.

Hundreds of protesters were seen peacefully protesting while marching down Capitol Avenue in Little Rock around 6:00 p.m.

The peace continued after protesters stood outside and spoke on Chester and Capitol.

Protesters are seen marching back to the Capitol around 6:40 p.m.

One of the protesters sang ‘Rise Up’ outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock around 7:00 p.m.

More protesters decided to sing during the peaceful protest in Little Rock.

Protestors are still outside the Capitol. Everything is peaceful and state police haven’t tried to move people off yet.#ARNews #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/SwtgQ7SgJ7 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) June 4, 2020

It was 30 minutes after 8:00 p.m. and protesters were still outside the Capitol even though there was an 8:00 p.m. curfew. Everything was peaceful and police didn’t try to move them.

A heavy police presence on the Broadway Bridge right now. The entrance coming into downtown from NLR is blocked by police.



Several NLR officers are on the bridge with their lights and gear on. This has been the routine for a few days now in light of #protests. pic.twitter.com/JuZlSjsBL5 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 4, 2020

Happening in North Little Rock a heavy police presence was seen on the Broadway Bridge. The entrance coming into downtown from North Little Rock was blocked by police. This has been the routine for a few days in light of the protest.

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors are now marching down Capitol Ave towards Broadway pic.twitter.com/5Skwi4wBJF — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) June 4, 2020

Around 10:00 p.m., two hours after the curfew was enacted, protesters marched down Capitol Ave towards Broadway. It seemed that after they marched down Broadway, protesters peacefully left and went home.