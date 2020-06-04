Hundreds gather for a 5th day of protesting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is day five of people protesting in Little Rock. People started protesting as early as 7:30 in the morning today till 10:00 p.m. at night. Little Rock Mayor implemented an 8 p.m. curfew for the city of Little Rock and most of the protesters went home after 8 p.m.
This truck has been seen all over Little Rock and our Mandy Noell got to see it up close and personal today!
A few rain showers came through Little Rock but that didn’t stop the protesters still standing in the rain at the Arkansas State Capitol around 4:00 p.m.
A large group of protesters showed up around 5:00 p.m. to march from Woodlane Street to the Capitol.
Hundreds of protesters were seen peacefully protesting while marching down Capitol Avenue in Little Rock around 6:00 p.m.
The peace continued after protesters stood outside and spoke on Chester and Capitol.
Protesters are seen marching back to the Capitol around 6:40 p.m.
One of the protesters sang ‘Rise Up’ outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock around 7:00 p.m.
More protesters decided to sing during the peaceful protest in Little Rock.
It was 30 minutes after 8:00 p.m. and protesters were still outside the Capitol even though there was an 8:00 p.m. curfew. Everything was peaceful and police didn’t try to move them.
Happening in North Little Rock a heavy police presence was seen on the Broadway Bridge. The entrance coming into downtown from North Little Rock was blocked by police. This has been the routine for a few days in light of the protest.
Around 10:00 p.m., two hours after the curfew was enacted, protesters marched down Capitol Ave towards Broadway. It seemed that after they marched down Broadway, protesters peacefully left and went home.