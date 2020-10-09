Hundreds gather for prayer and unity walk in honor of fallen Pine Bluff Police officer

PINE BLUFF, Ark.– On Thursday, hundreds gathered at Pine Bluff’s City Hall to remember Detective Kevin Collins.

Collins was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The event was put on by Mayor Shirley Washington’s office.

She addressed the crowd of more than 150 people by thanking the fallen detective for his service.

“We have to walk together, stand together, and keep the legacy that Kevin Collins has left, alive in our memories. As we move forward we will never forget him,” said Mayor Washington.

Kevin Collins, 35, was described as dedicated, smart, kind, and as someone who made a difference in the community.

“All of us should want to be like Collins,” said Officer Markeith Neal with the Pine Bluff Police Department. “Collins was like the Michael Jordan of the police department– you look at Collins and that’s who you want to be like.”

Hundreds walked in unison around City Hall praying for Collins’s family and his fellow officers. The walk ended in front of his memorial outside PBPD where the community sang songs and shared memories they had of Collins.

“If he could be present and see the impact he has made on this community– he would be humbled,” said Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Detective Kevin Collins. The viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the New Life Church in Pine Bluff.

His ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.