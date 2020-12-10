Inside look at Conway Regional Hospital COVID-19 floor

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Arkansas

by: Cassandra Webb

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. — Hospitals across the natural state and the rest of the country are fighting to contain the Coronavirus, while saving lives, the task becoming increasingly difficult as cases continue to surge.

KARK 4 had the unique opportunity to visit the COVID floor of Conway Regional.

The CEO of Conway Regional says of the hospital’s total capacity, he estimates between 30 and 40 percent is dedicated to taking care of COVID patients.

He says they do have beds and equipment they need should a surge come in the next couple months.

