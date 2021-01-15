Discovery of Giant Salvinia in Millwood Lake prompts warnings for boaters

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Giant Salvinia has been discovered in Millwood Lake, prompting a warning from officials for boaters to be on the lookout and take precautions.

Officials are warning boaters and fishers about the invasive plant discovered in the Southwest Arkansas reservoir in late December. If you see any patches of plants around the lake, you are urged to avoid them and alert lake officials.

“It will start to degrade all the things we love about that lake. It would degrade the aquatic life that is underneath the vegetation. So it’s going to hurt your fishing, it’s going to hurt your ability to navigate in boats around Millwood lake. It would even impact flood risk management,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Randall Townsend.

Boating ramps and fishing docks are still open at this time. According to officials, it is best to wash and dry your boats after each use.

To report any discoveries of Giant Salvinia, click here.