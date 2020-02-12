July trial set for suit over Arkansas Ten Commandments

FILE – In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Republican state Sen. Jason Rapert speaks at the unveiling of a Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, ordered the trial over the display of the commandments installed on the Capitol grounds to begin the week of July 13. Opponents of the privately funded display argue it’s an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government and are seeking its removal. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has set a July trial for a lawsuit challenging a Ten Commandments display outside the Arkansas state Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ordered the trial over the display installed on the Capitol grounds in 2018 to begin the week of July 13. Opponents of the privately funded display argue it’s an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government and are seeking its removal.

The granite monument replaces a display that was destroyed in 2017 less than 24 hours after its installation. A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.

