Kansas woman killed in motorcycle crash in SW Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Kansas woman was killed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash in Miller County, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71 and County Road 10.

Arkansas State Police say the driver was traveling south when the motorcycle hit an embankment on the east side of the road.

His passenger, 18-year-old Evelyn Mack of Topeka, Kansas, was killed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police only identified the driver as a minor.

