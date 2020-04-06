Lines form at first drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lines formed Monday at the first drive-thru coronavirus testing site to be set up in Texarkana for citizens from both sides of the state line.

The one-day testing site opened at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until 4:00 p.m. at the Lansdell Family Clinic in Texarkana, Arkansas. in the 82 Plaza Shopping Center on Hwy 82/East 9th Street, in Texarkana, Arkansas. That’s across the road from the entrance to Cooper Tire.

It is the first drive-thru testing site for the Texarkana area. City officials hope to get ahead of the curve by detecting anyone with symptoms. As of Monday, Miller County had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“This visitor screening we can’t stress enough is preferably for people that have the symptoms,” Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown said Friday. “We’re hoping that if we can get this confirmed with UAMS next week, that we will be able to continue at least one drive-thru facility on a weekly basis for the month of April.”

Officials provided the following “visitor screening tool” Thursday for the public to determine whether they need screening:

Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days

Cough/Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia/Flu-recent

Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days

Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Novel Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset

Texarkana and county officials say they are also working with UAMS-Texarkana to conduct a drive-through screening location in the near future. Once dates, location and times are confirmed, they say they will share the information.

In order to be tested, you must have a form of identification and insurance card if you have coverage. However, local authorities are not clear on the actual cost bu they say no one will be turned away even if you can’t afford to pay for it.

