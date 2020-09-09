LIST: Tracking schools with COVID-19 cases

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Arkansas

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools are in session across the state. Here is a daily update of new coronavirus cases at schools, mainly in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Additional areas may be posted, too.

The first day of school was August 24, KNWA/FOX24 tracking begins September 1. The only information added to this list is when schools contact the newsroom to report closures or cases.

TRACKING TOOLS:

SEPTEMBER 8:

  • Fayetteville High School student
  • Pea Ridge Middle School 5th/6th grade face-to-face students/staff will switch to remote learning

SEPTEMBER 4:

  • Owl Creek School student (Fayetteville Public Schools)
  • Happy Hollow student, this student has not been on campus, so no probable close contacts (Fayetteville Public Schools)

SEPTEMBER 2:

  • Holcomb Elementary School student
  • Fayetteville High School student
  • Rogers Public Schools, 3 cases among staff/students
  • Sallisaw Public Schools high school employee

SEPTEMBER 1:

  • McNair Middle School, Fayetteville, student
  • Frank Tillery Elementary, Rogers. Kindergarten class of 16 are quarantined and moved to remote learning. Two staff members are infected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

