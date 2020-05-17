Little River County clocks first COVID-19 case; Contacts Investigation to begin

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Little River County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

ADH officials contacted Little River County Judge Mike Cranford Sunday morning with the news. The positive case is listed in Foreman.

A Contacts Investigation that will include interviewing persons who may have been exposed by the individual will be conducted by the ADH.

The Little River County Courthouse will continue to be open to the public according the guidelines in the latest Executive Order issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. But Cranford is encouraging people wishing to conduct courthouse business to make every effort to conduct their business with offices using the telephone, email or fax.

Also, the judge is asking anyone who has knowingly, or suspects, they have been in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 or exhibits any symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, coughing, or other flu like symptoms to contact their doctor and be tested immediately.

In addition, citizens are strongly advised to continue to follow CDC and ADH Guidelines; to stay at home as much as possible, practice safe social distancing, wear protective face covering, wash their hands regularly and keep all surface areas sanitized.

