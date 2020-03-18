Little River County establishes COVID-19 protocols

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The County Judge of Litte River County has established protocols due to the Executive order, issued by Governor ASA Hutchinson on March 11, declaring a state of emergency for the State of Arkansas.

The following protocols were implemented on March 17, until further notice:

All-access to the Little River County Courthouse is limited to essential personnel.

No one will be allowed to enter the county offices without an appointment.

Appointments can be made by contacting the office in question.

Anyone needing to conduct business within the courthouse will be subject to screenings including checking of temperature to see that it is below 99.6 degrees, and the individual does not display any other outward symptoms of the virus.

Those needing to conduct business with offices within the courthouse are encouraged to make an effort to conduct their business via telephone, email, or fax.

Other measures may be implemented as needed to provide for the safety and welfare of the county employees.

According to the release, the Little River County Courthouse is open by appointment only.

You can call the office needed from the list below to discuss an appointment.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.