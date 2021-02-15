Little Rock stores sell out of winter weather gear

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As the snow started to fall in Little Rock Sunday, shoppers looking for cold-weather gear at area stores were more likely to see shelves already picked over for heaters, salt and shovels.

Despite dangerous road conditions and bursts of snow and sleet across the state, shoppers still braved the storm.

The Home Depot off Chenal Parkway sold out of most winter weather items ahead of snowstorm.

“We keep getting questions like ‘Hey do you have this? Do you have that?” assistant manager Bridget Washington said.

For many of those items, the short answer was probably not. Washington said her store sold out of most of the items customers would want.

Store staff put a sign at the entrance telling customers everything the location was sold out of, including sleds, heaters, ice melt, firewood, shovels, generators, heat lamps and fire starter.

“Everybody kind of got on the same bandwagon, and now we are sold out of everything,” Washington said, adding that she watched as customers bought multiple heaters and stockpiled on ice melt.

“The past days it’s been hectic. We have sold out of a lot of things,” she explained.

Other shoppers say they drove all across the area in search of things to stay warm during the snowstorm.

“I got this floor heater– I’ve been driving around. I know Walmart was out of heaters so I came to Home Depot,” customer Tasha Burgess explained.

Burgess said she paid more than $100 for the heater and was hoping to find more of them.

“I hope it’s worth it because I drove out on this ice and took my sister with me,” she said.

With another storm expected to hit central Arkansas later this week, Washington said patience could be the key for customers because she does not think these items will be restocked until next week.