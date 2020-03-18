LIVE AT 1:30: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and health officials to provide COVID-19 update, March 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media today regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

This update will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock.

There are currently 30 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and 50 Persons Under Investigation, according to ADH.

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 by County Current as of 3/18/2020. Negative COVID-19 Test Results from the ADH Public Health Lab Current as of 3/18/2020.

