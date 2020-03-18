LIVE AT 1:30: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and health officials to provide COVID-19 update, March 18

Breaking News
LDH: COVID-19 cases rise to 240, including 1 new case in Caddo Parish
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media today regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

This update will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock.

There are currently 30 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and 50 Persons Under Investigation, according to ADH.

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 by County

Current as of 3/18/2020.

Negative COVID-19 Test Results from the ADH Public Health Lab

Current as of 3/18/2020.

