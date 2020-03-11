1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in Louisiana, now 13 coronavirus cases Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
Live Now
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on coronavirus cases

Farmers Bank & Trust hold donations for family of fallen Hot Springs officer

Arkansas News

by: Epiphany La'Sha

Posted: / Updated:

Memorial for Fallen Police Officer Brent Scrimshire in Malvern, Arkansas.
(Photo: Hot Springs Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of the Hot Springs Police Officer who police say was shot and killed in the line of duty has started a donations account through Farmers Bank & Trust.

“The family has been apart of the bank for a long time and started the donations account, so no fake ‘Go fund me’ accounts could be made, ” said Chris Gosnell, President and CEO of Farmers Bank & Trust.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Officer Brent Scrimshire was an officer for about six years. Scrimshire was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on Kenwood St. around 6:30 p.m. on March 10.

Donations can be made for the next 60 days at any Farmers Bank & Trust location in the form of cash or check.

Click here to see Texarkana, Texas locations.

Click here to see Texarkana, Arkansas locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss