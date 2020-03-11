Farmers Bank & Trust hold donations for family of fallen Hot Springs officer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of the Hot Springs Police Officer who police say was shot and killed in the line of duty has started a donations account through Farmers Bank & Trust.

“The family has been apart of the bank for a long time and started the donations account, so no fake ‘Go fund me’ accounts could be made, ” said Chris Gosnell, President and CEO of Farmers Bank & Trust.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Officer Brent Scrimshire was an officer for about six years. Scrimshire was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on Kenwood St. around 6:30 p.m. on March 10.

Donations can be made for the next 60 days at any Farmers Bank & Trust location in the form of cash or check.

Click here to see Texarkana, Texas locations.

Click here to see Texarkana, Arkansas locations.