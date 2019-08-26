Local law enforcement says Arkansas school shooting threat ‘unsubstantiated’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities across the state are working to calm fears after an unsubstantiated claim of upcoming school shootings in Kentucky and Arkansas.

Local social media has been active with people asking questions and sharing information about a perceived warning in advance of a threat to schools.

There are no reports of specific threats to any schools.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released details regarding an investigation into a report they received warning of possible school shootings:

The Little Rock FBI office received a report indicating a school shooting would occur in Kentucky on August 28, 2019 and in Arkansas on August 29, 2019. The reporting party lives in another country, and his/her identity could not be confirmed. The reporting party allegedly receive the information while playing an online video game. Attempts to ascertain the identity of the person who made the comment on his/her location were unsuccessful. This information has been provided for general awareness. Federal Bureau of Investigations, Little Rock, AR

Arkansas State Police also released a statement on the threat Sunday night, saying, “In the event more specific or credible information is received; it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens. “

Several school districts and law enforcement agencies in southwest Arkansas issued statements Sunday evening in response to the warning.

The Texarkana Arkansas and El Dorado school districts issued similar statements on their respective Facebook pages saying they have been “made aware of a social media post circulating that mentions threats against unknown schools in Arkansas and Kentucky for the coming week.”

Both statements emphasize there “No specific schools have been mentioned and there has been no verified threat by any law enforcement agency in the State,” and that they will continue to monitor the information with local law enforcement and will do everything in our power to keep our schools safe.”

Ashdown Public Schools also posted a statement assuring continued diligence in ensuring students and staff safety:

After speaking with trusted law enforcement, Ashdown Public Schools would like to address an unsubstantiated rumor about a threat involving schools in Arkansas this week. We want to reassure students and parents there is not a specific threat to our schools, but as usual, we will continue to be diligent in providing the necessary security to keep our students and staff safe. Ashdown Public Schools

The Nashville Arkansas Sheriff’s Office shared the Arkansas State Police statement on the alleged threat without comment.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department reassured followers that their department had not received any bulletins suggesting their agency was involved but went on respond to comments from concerned parents with further reassurance that, “due to the recent threat I assure you there will be extra Deputies at our schools this week.”

