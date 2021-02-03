Lyon College student found dead in dorm identified

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Batesville community is mourning the sudden death of a freshman Lyon student, who was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday afternoon.

James Gilfedder, 19, of California was attending Lyon College to play first base on the men’s baseball team. Batesville police say he had last attended an off-campus party at a home rented by a few of his teammates.

Just after 12:30 pm Saturday afternoon, he was found unresponsive in his dorm room and later pronounced dead. Police are waiting on an autopsy to determine cause of death, and have identified 3 persons of interest. No arrests have been made.

Fletcher Spillers, a Batesville resident, is only a year older than Gilfedder. He was saddened to hear the news Tuesday, saying, “of course the first feeling that I have is sympathy…I can’t even imagine my parents, with me being around the same age, just how devastated it would be.”

A memorial service for the Lyon College community will be held Wednesday at 4:00 pm on the Fred Wann baseball field.

Lyon College is an private liberal arts college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and located in Batesville, Arkansas. Founded in 1872, it is the oldest independent college in Arkansas. Batesville is around 80 miles northeast of Little Rock.