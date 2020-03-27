Magnolia man found electrocuted after dispatchers track cellphone of grandson calling for help

LAFAYETTE CO., Ark (KTAL/KMSS) – A Magnolia man was killed Thursday morning in a rural area Lafayette County by what authorities believe was electrocution.

The sheriff’s office says they got a 911 call just before 11 a.m. from a 14-year-old boy who said his grandfather had been electrocuted, but he was unable to explain to the dispatcher exactly where he was.

They say the boy stayed on the line while dispatchers pinged his cellphone to help find where he was calling from.

That helped first responders home in an area along County Road 5 close to County Road 191. After 20 minutes on the 911 call, dispatchers were able to get the boy to meet deputies at the end of the road. They found his grandfather, later identified as Jeffrey Hennessey, about a quarter of a mile away in a field where he had been working when he was injured.

Deputies began CPR until the Lafayette County EMS team arrived at the scene, but he was ultimately pronounced dead as a result of electrocution.

