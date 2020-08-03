Man expected to survive after being mauled by two dogs in SW Arkansas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is expected to survive after being attacked by two dogs in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday deputies responded to the 800 block of Highway 73 West on reports of a man injured from a dog bite.

HCSO said when deputies arrived they found a man lying in a ditch suffering from multiple dog bites to his body.

A witness stated that he saw two Pit Bulldogs attacking the man, by the time the witness turned around another man was pulling the dogs off the victim.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Charles Edward Nash, was treated by Pafford EMS on the scene and airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment of his injuries.

The dogs were seized by Hope Animal Control at the request of the deputies and taken to the Hope Animal Shelter.

Hempstead County Investigator Jeremy McBride traveled to UAMS on Saturday to interview Mr. Nash.

Nash told investigators that he was walking along the Eastbound shoulder of Highway 73 when two Pitt Bulldogs came from behind a mobile home and attacked him.

Nash suffered wounds to his arm’s torso, ear, and other parts of his body. According to HCSO, Nash is in good condition.

Deputies have identified the owner of the dogs and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no leash law currently in place for Hempstead County and no charges have been filed at this point.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.