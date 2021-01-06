Man photographed in Nancy Pelosi’s office could be from Northwest Arkansas

TOPSHOT – A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A man photographed inside Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office during protests in Washington D.C. could be from Northwest Arkansas.

This Getty Image photo is going viral after Wednesday’s protest.

Capitol protesters loot, vandalize Nancy Pelosi’s office https://t.co/kdDbZWOWO0 pic.twitter.com/q51lawrv9H — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2021

Our KNWA & FOX24 team immediately recognized the man, who we believe is from Northwest Arkansas. We also spoke to members of the Benton County Republicans, who also identify the man in this photo as Richard Barnett.

We spoke to Barnett back in November during a stop the steal rally in Bentonville. He supports President Trump’s claims of voter fraud and believes that cost him this election.

Shortly after the photo was circulated, Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, posted a tweet, stating this was, in fact, not her mother’s desk.

Not her desk. The Trump rioter did vandalize her office. The trash will be removed and the seditionists will be prosecuted. https://t.co/uablvzMXNt — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) January 6, 2021

Another journalist in Washington, D.C. snapped a photo of Richard outside the Capitol, claiming to have taken a letter from Pelosi’s desk.

This is Robert “Big O” Burnett. He took a letter from @SpeakerPelosi’s desk after storming the #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/TiDF1Wl9Tq — J. M. Giordano photo (@jmgpix) January 6, 2021

KNWA & FOX24 have reached out to Richard multiple times for comment. We have not received a reply.