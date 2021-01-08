Man pictured in Pelosi’s office turns himself in to authorities in Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Wednesday’s riots in Washington D.C. turned himself into authorities in Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 on Friday.

Richard Barnett, 60, who was quickly identified as a Gravette, Arkansas man after he was photographed seated at a desk in Pelosi’s office, turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and is currently in FBI custody.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

According to NBC’s Pete Williams, Barnett is being charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property.

This is a developing story.