Man receives second life sentence by Miller Co. jury for fatal fight over parking space

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the second time, a Miller County jury sentences a man to a lifetime in prison, plus 15 years, for fatally shooting another man over a parking space.

The jury found Marvin Stanton guilty of first-degree murder for killing Jesse Hamilton after a fight at a gas station on State Line Avenue in 2015.

Stanton was first tried in 2016 with the same result. That decision was reversed by the court of appeals and a new trial granted. That second trial resulted in a mistrial.

After three trials, Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Barrett said the victim’s family is relieved by the jury’s decision.

“As the victim’s mother testified, a delay in justice is injustice,” said Barrett. “And so, they have been put through a tremendous amount of pain having to experience this three times. It’s like having to go to your son’s funeral over and over and over again.”

Barrett said this is the first time she’s had to try a case three times.

“I’m just very relieved that this jury, like the first jury, saw fit to give him life in prison,” said Barrett. “Because that is what he deserved.”

Stanton is currently being held in the Miller County Correctional Facility before being transferred to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

