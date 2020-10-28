Man shot in Hot Springs Saturday morning dies, suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was shot Saturday morning has died and a second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
According to a news release sent Wednesday by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Lundy was shot Saturday morning at the 600 block of Mountain Pine Road and died Sunday evening.
The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Rowland was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder warrant while he was in custody at the Garland County Detention Center.
In a news release sent Monday, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Rowland and Taylor Morris were arrested on Saturday on a terroristic act charge.
